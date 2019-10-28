Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | October 28, 2019 6:50 PM ET
A Historic Glimpse of Marigot Bay Resort
The Marigot Bay Resort & Marina was not always what it is today, and the resort's blog shares a historic glimpse of how it came to be.
In the 1920s, a young boy named Walter Boudreau began sailing as a young boy. His love grew into a professional sailing career, and he began sailing around the world. He soon found himself in the Caribbean.
When the early 1950s came around, Boudreau visited Marigot Bay for the first time, and he immediately fell in love with the beauty of the area. After years spent chartering guests in the Leeward and Windward islands, he found himself back in Marigot Bay with his family.
Boudreau and his wife built a hotel and called it Yacht Haven. In 1974, the hotel was sold to the Bowden couple who renamed it The Hurricane Hole. Then in 2002, Judith and John Verity purchased the hotel and transformed it into a five-star resort called Discovery at Marigot Bay.
In 2009, it was sold and went through yet another refurbishment to be renamed Marigot Bay Hotel and branded as a Capella property. It returned to an independently operated hotel in 2018: Marigot Bay Resort, Spa & Marina, a hotel designed to provide visitors with the highest standard of personalized, detail-oriented service.
