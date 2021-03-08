The Cosmopolitan Blog | March 08, 2021 10:03 AM ET
A Las Vegas Pet Paradise
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is so much more than a dog-friendly resort: it’s a dog pampering resort.
Vacationing with your pup is easy at the resort; upon checking in, your dog will find a box from PupJoy, filled with treats, toys, a potty pad and a collapsible water bowl.
The Cosmopolitan has also partnered with Luxe Pet Hotels, located about one mile away. While you’re out exploring Las Vegas, your pup can get a ride to this incredible dog hotel. With sixty rooms, eight play areas, an on-call vet and a pet spa, your pet might just have a better time in Las Vegas than you. Chicken, beef or turkey is provided during mealtimes.
Luxe Pet Hotel gives owners the option of choosing a Standard or Celebrity Suite for their dog or cat. A Celebrity Suite is the ultimate experience for the pet. Celebrity suites feature a queen- or king-sized bed, flat screen TV and webcams so you can check in on your babies.
Upon your reservation at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, a pet fee of $50 per dog will be applied. Daycare rates begin at $65 per day, which includes hotel pick-up and drop-off.
