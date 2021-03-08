Last updated: 12:36 PM ET, Mon March 08 2021

Blogs Home | The Cosmopolitan Blog

The Cosmopolitan Blog | March 08, 2021 10:03 AM ET

A Las Vegas Pet Paradise

The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas
French bulldog relaxing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (photo via The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is so much more than a dog-friendly resort: it’s a dog pampering resort.

Vacationing with your pup is easy at the resort; upon checking in, your dog will find a box from PupJoy, filled with treats, toys, a potty pad and a collapsible water bowl.

RELATED OFFERS

All Travel Offers

The Cosmopolitan has also partnered with Luxe Pet Hotels, located about one mile away. While you’re out exploring Las Vegas, your pup can get a ride to this incredible dog hotel. With sixty rooms, eight play areas, an on-call vet and a pet spa, your pet might just have a better time in Las Vegas than you. Chicken, beef or turkey is provided during mealtimes.

Luxe Pet Hotel gives owners the option of choosing a Standard or Celebrity Suite for their dog or cat. A Celebrity Suite is the ultimate experience for the pet. Celebrity suites feature a queen- or king-sized bed, flat screen TV and webcams so you can check in on your babies.

Upon your reservation at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, a pet fee of $50 per dog will be applied. Daycare rates begin at $65 per day, which includes hotel pick-up and drop-off.

For more information, please visit Cosmopolitan Las Vegas.

More The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas

More by The Cosmopolitan Blog

The Cosmopolitan Blog

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS