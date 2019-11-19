Velas Resorts Blog | November 19, 2019 12:30 PM ET
A Majestic Culinary Event in Los Cabos
Velas Resorts is known for having gourmet restaurants and delicious cuisine to delight guests with throughout the resorts.
Later this month, the culinary adventures are being taken even a step further with the return of The Grand Chef Stars event at Grand Velas Los Cabos. This property has a stunning location, as it’s set in the area where the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific Ocean converge, making it an ideal spot for this event.
Exquisite culinary creations will be dreamed up by two chefs with a passion for gastronomy.
Fabrice Vulin is the first one, and he offers a contemporary approach to French cuisine, creating artistic dishes that will have guests’ mouths watering. He holds two Michelin stars and is president of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France organization in Asia.
Sidney Schutte is the second chef, and he is known to fuse several flavors in one dish. He is also the bearer of two Michelin Stars and is recognized as ‘SVH Meesterkok’ in The Netherlands.
The program starts on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, and goes through Saturday, November 30, 2019.
In addition to this gastronomic event, Velas Resorts also recently announced the new culinary voluntourism experience at Casa Velas in Puerto Vallarta.
To learn more about The Grand Chef Stars event at Grand Velas Los Cabos, click here.
