A Memorable Hike in St. Lucia
Guests staying at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina are spoiled with gorgeous views of the bay that can be seen from many areas throughout the resort. In addition to views of Marigot Bay, though, visitors also gaze at the lush hills surrounding the bay on three sides.
Energetic travelers who are interested in more than just looks can actually climb the forested hills, as there is a hiking path that leads all the way up to the top.
This doesn’t have to be done alone—the hotel’s fitness guru Jay leads a group of hikers up the path every Thursday morning, starting with a short ferry ride across the bay.
During the Marigot Ridge Climb, Jay points out hummingbird nests, papayas and other things that might be of interest to hikers along the way. There are several opportunities for photos, but the best photos are the ones taken at the top with stunning views of the marina in the background.
After allowing hikers to take a short break, the group heads back down to take the ferry back to the resort, and just like that, guests have 10,000 steps in all before breakfast.
