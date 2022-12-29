WIMCO Villas Blog | December 29, 2022 10:00 PM ET
A New Era In Villa Rentals in St. Barts
Two of the St Barts largest and longest-tenured villa rental agencies have merged. The two entities now operate as WIMCO St Barth Properties.
“WIMCO St Barth Properties (WSBP) will now represent approximately 380 private villas for rent on St Barth, a portfolio that offers a tremendous range of options for our clients,” said Stiles Bennet, the US-based president of the new entity.
The portfolio ranges from romantic one- and two-bedroom retreats to spacious four- to six-bedroom villas that are ideal for families and groups of friends.
Travel advisors should note that WIMCO St Barth Properties will now be the exclusive Virtuoso member agency for luxury villa rentals with concierge service.
The new combined company is having a record year with a promising outlook for 2023 as well.
“The season in St Barth is opening earlier and lasting longer," said Bennett. "It’s become a 10-month season. There is increasing demand for May-August, what we used to call 'the low-season' and it doesn’t appear that low-season demand is dependent anymore on the island staging cultural events as a draw. The destination is so appealing in itself, with the Caribbean’s best selection of restaurants and beach clubs, with no mega-resorts or cruise ships to spoil the view, and no jumbo jets landing every hour, all of which makes it seem far more intimate than other islands.”
On the ground in St. Barts is a management team, which includes David Thyssen, director, Florian Solimaic, head concierge, Cathy Menard, head of homeowner relations, and Benoit Meesmacher, controller and gerant.
The reservations team is based in the U.S. and includes Anne-Marie Caye, director of sales, Donovan White, director of IT, Tim Dutra, controller, and Michael Bowers, operations manager.
“The new company is committed to continuing its support of good works in St Barth,” said Bennet. “We will continue as lead sponsors of the St Barth Gourmet Festival, the Caribbean Rum Awards, The St Barth Bucket regatta, and also the St Barth Music and Film Festivals. The company also is committed to year-round support for St Barth Essential and the youth sailing program of the St Barth Yacht Club.”
More WIMCO Villas, Caribbean
More by WIMCO Villas Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS