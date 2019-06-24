Cruise Planners Blog | June 24, 2019 4:00 PM ET
A Passion for Travel is All You Need
Many people have an interest in travel and find themselves assisting friends and family with planning vacations. The thought crosses their mind that maybe they could start their own travel agency, but it quickly passes as they realize they don’t have any prior travel industry experience.
This is where Cruise Planners comes in. As long as you have a passion for travel and helping others plan dream vacations, Cruise Planners can get you started with your very own travel agency. Being part of an accreditation organization from the start will provide you with supplier recognition and travel perks.
Cruise Planners already has an International Air Transport Association (IATA) code and is part of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). The benefit of being part of these associations is that they already have buying power.
This is helpful in the early stages of your business when you might not be gaining revenue, as your revenue is always combined with other travel agents already actively working. This allows you access to things such as higher commissions right off the bat.
Cruise Planners also provides new agents with direct access to education and training and tons of support along the way. If travel has always been one of your passions, consider starting your own travel agency with Cruise Planners.
