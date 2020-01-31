Su-Jit Lin | January 31, 2020 2:02 PM ET
A Peek at Partner Privileges
In business terms, partnership means joining forces and working together toward mutual goals. And when the shared destination is the success of travel professionals, well ... there’s little doubt that “partnership has its perks!”
With the launch of Partner Privileges, Travel Impressions is giving agents yet another way to fight back against OTAs: special benefits available to consumers only through travel consultants.
The operator—backed by its larger holding company, Apple Leisure Group Vacations—has negotiated with some of its most in-demand hotel suppliers to provide exclusive luxury added values automatically that make booking with an agent a no-brainer.
And they’re not just any ordinary added values, either. Very often, operators offer things like early check-in/late check-out, resort credit and the like, but Partner Privileges goes far beyond these predictable bonuses.
Brand- and sometimes property-specific, the special treatment agents' customers unlock with TI for select bookings are more along the lines of extraordinary experiences and uncommon encounters. Here are some of the most intriguing ones:
Kids Concierge
Setting the bar high with its release last year, the ALG Kids Concierge Program at Karisma properties like Azul Beach Riviera Cancun and Nickelodeon Punta Cana is now even better with Partner Privileges. The Karisma Kids Camp is a huge draw, where fun things like a camp kit, special book, toy and milk and cookies are brought to the room; in-room movie and game nights with snacks and drinks are also a hit. Activities like cooking classes and face painting round it out for out-of-room experiences, in addition to the already child-friendly features of these properties.
Free Excursions
There are a lot of outstanding inclusions at the luxurious, culturally focused Unico 20.87.; but in this case, some of the best ones aren’t even on the grounds. TI-booked customers get their choice of an upgraded Signature tour, too, in addition to their standard included tours. From swimming in mysterious underground cenotes in a small, semi-private group to sunset catamaran sails with wine and snacks, it’s certainly a privilege to add more experience to any getaway.
Airport Lounge Access
When the luxury of your stay is fresh in your mind, it’s hard to go back to everyday life. TI-booked guests of Iberostar Grand Rose Hall get to take a graduated approach to coming down from that vacation high, with complimentary access to the 10,000-square-foot Club MoBay at Sangster International Airport, whose comfy couches, tantalizing hot and cold snacks, full bar and TVs let guests hold on to that holiday feeling a wee bit longer.
Beach Benefits
For those who travel for the shore, there are a host of privileges designed with them in mind. Choose wisely and you can enjoy perks like complimentary use of a day bed and its elite services at the main pool at Grand Fiesta or Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta or a complimentary cabana rental at Live Aqua Cancun.
Special Facilities
As if a sectioned-off beach area, special concierge and dedicated oceanfront and ocean view rooms weren’t enough, hotels like Grand Oasis Cancun and The Pyramid at Grand Oasis Cancun have also built an exclusive TI- and ALG-branded check-in lounge serving soft drinks and snacks. How snazzy is that?
Party Invitations
Many of the participating resorts have committed to hosting a special weekly cocktail party just for Travel Impressions and other ALGV brand vacationers, where they’ll be able to mingle with management and one another while enjoying snacks in a private event set-up. Certain brands even up the ante with a weekly rum or tequila tasting led by aficionados among fellow connoisseurs, and even give you a full-size bottle in your room to keep that knowledge fresh and thirst quenched.
These are only the highlights of a list that includes complimentary transfers—both shared and private, depending on hotel and room category booked—plus included spa credit or services, rooms in better sections with better views and preferred restaurant reservations and seating.
To see all of the Partner Privileges, visit www.travimp.com/PartnerPrivileges.
More Travel Impressions
More by Su-Jit Lin
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS