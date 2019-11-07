Funjet Vacations Blog | November 07, 2019 3:00 PM ET
A Recap of Mexico’s Dia de Los Muertos Celebrations
At the end of October, most people living in the United States celebrate Halloween by decorating their houses and dressing up for a night of trick or treating.
In Mexico, Halloween is celebrated in some areas and at the all-inclusive resorts, but most of the locals instead participate in Dia de Los Muertos traditions during this time. Also referred to as Day of the Dead, this event is a time to honor deceased loved ones.
Ashley, an employee with Funjet Vacations, had the chance to visit various resorts in Mexico during Day of the Dead, and she was able to experience the various celebrations.
Sandos Caracol Eco Resort puts on an incredible Dia de Los Muertos celebration for guests staying at the hotel each year—it’s so good that it even attracts locals from around the area.
Various events and activities are put on for guests to participate in. One is constructing altars for loved ones who have passed away. The altars consist of food, drinks, flowers, photographs, candles and special trinkets.
Sandos Caracol Eco Resort even constructs a Mexican cemetery with makeshift tombstones. Marigolds usually bloom each year just before Dia de Los Muertos, so they are often used in decorations for the altars, gravesites and various other displays during this time.
