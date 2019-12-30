Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog | December 30, 2019 3:00 PM ET
A Romantic Stay in Playa del Carmen
Sunny skies, crystal clear water, spacious pools and a light Caribbean breeze—what more could a traveler ask for?
Playa del Carmen offers all these things and much more, and a stay at Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla puts visitors in a prime location for not only relaxation but also for celebrating a romantic honeymoon or anniversary.
The resort’s design falls right in line with the natural surroundings, and the adults-only section allows visitors to enjoy everything the property has to offer while also staying in an exclusive spot.
In addition to the many tranquil areas around the pools and by the beach, guests of this resort looking for ultimate relaxation can head to the YHI Spa to indulge in a spa treatment.
Throughout the day, several restaurants are available to dine at for all meals, serving both local and international cuisine. From Italian and Mexican flavors to grilled specialties, and everything in between, guests’ palates will be satisfied throughout their stay.
To feel even more exclusive, guests can choose to experience Royal Service at Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla, which provides them with butler service, a private swimming pool and access to private dining facilities, among other exciting amenities.
