AmaWaterways Blog | November 25, 2019 8:00 AM ET
A Special Award for AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways received one of the 12 2019 Travel Vanguard Awards from AFAR Magazine. In a recent blog post, Kristin Karst reflects on receiving this honorable award and what it means for the cruise line.
The award celebrates people in the travel industry showing extraordinary efforts to make travel a force of good in the world, and that’s just what AmaWaterways aims to do.
AmaWaterways offers comfortable ships, and a special touch goes into creating each one. Throughout the years, the cruise line has introduced hiking, biking and other wellness activities for active people to participate in during their vacation.
In addition to healthy activity options, this cruise line also puts a priority on sustainability. AmaWaterways is always looking for ways to protect the rivers, communities and environment.
Karst shares that the talented staff on board and in the offices is what truly aids in creating a personalized and enriching experience for guests. The people are always willing to share a smile and their expertise to enhance a guest's vacation.
Travel is a force of good in that it can allow different types of people and cultures to understand each other and learn from one another, and in a way, it unites people. AmaWaterways is proud to receive this award, and the cruise line has plans to continue introducing new ships and enriching travel experiences for guests.
