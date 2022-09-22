Paul Gauguin Cruises Blog | September 22, 2022 6:00 PM ET
A Taste of Tahiti
Tahiti is most famously known for its gorgeous natural vistas, blue lagoons and breathtaking beaches, but its culture – and more specifically, its food – is definitely something travelers should experience during their time there.
A blend of traditional Tahitian, French and Chinese cuisine, Tahitian food offers a blend of rich, tropical delicacies. Often dishes consist of coconut, fish or pork. With over 118 different islands and atolls within Tahiti, it’s not surprising that fish, lobster, crabs, clams, mussels and other shellfish would be the main features on the menu.
But the Tahitian diet underwent a big change when Europeans and the Chinese arrived, bringing with them their own beloved foods, including sugar, canned goods, coffee, rice, noodles and new vegetables.
Tahitian food also has direct ties to social events. One such gathering is the traditional Tahitian Sunday feast “ahima’a,” the food of which is cooked using an underground oven heated by rocks. Ahima’a feasts include pork, taro root, breadfruit, sweet potatoes and Po’e, a fruit puree made with coconut milk and wrapped in a banana leaf.
But one of the best ways to experience the fusion of cultures for yourself is to try Tahiti’s street food, either by food tour or just by wandering on your own! Roadside stands, Roulottes (or food trucks), snack shops and more offer a variety of Tahitian, Chinese and European fusions, like poisson cru, pua roti, casse croute, Pai pate or Chao mein.
Travelers can experience Tahiti’s foodie culture aboard a Paul Gauguin Cruises itinerary. For more information, please click here.
More Paul Gauguin Cruises, Tahiti
More by Paul Gauguin Cruises Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS