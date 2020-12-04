San Miguel de Allende Blog | December 04, 2020 3:21 PM ET
A Unique Destination for MICE Groups
Often referred to as “the Heart of Mexico,” San Miguel de Allende is located in Guanajuato. The city is well known for its cobblestoned streets, thriving bar and restaurant scene and Spanish colonial architecture, among other highlights.
The duality of history and modernity makes it an ideal destination for MICE groups (meetings, incentives, conferences and events).
San Miguel de Allende can conveniently be accessed by three different airports: Guanajuato International Airport (BJX), Queretaro Intercontinental Airport (QRO) and Mexico City International Airport (MEX). These airports connect travelers with direct flights from large airports around the United States, including Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago Midway and more.
With 165 hotels available to stay at, the city has quite a variety for MICE groups to choose from. A total of 79 of these hotels are properly prepared for meetings, with 1,807 rooms available to use.
Whether it’s a small group of 10 or 12 or a massive group of 2,800 people needing an amphitheater setting, San Miguel de Allende can accommodate.
And when the meetings are over, groups have several choices for entertainment, including wellness options, wine tasting, golfing, viewing art and much more.
