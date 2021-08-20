Trump International Beach Resort Blog | August 20, 2021 3:49 PM ET
Action-Packed Fun on Sunny Isles Beach
Staying active doesn’t have to feel like a chore when you’re vacationing by the shore. Action-packed fun is calling for overnight guests at Trump International Beach Resort.
Start the morning at Swim Haven for a swim class ranging from beginner to advanced and private instruction to mermaid sessions. Looking forward to burning off those extra vacation calories? Register via email for an Aqua Fitness class on either Tuesday or Thursday in the Lower Pool at 9:00 a.m.
While mom and dad spend an afternoon on the court enjoying professional tennis lessons, kids 4-12 can guarantee the vacation of a lifetime with a full interactive itinerary filled with arts & crafts, poolside fun, games and more at Planet Kids. Open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., reservations are a must and spaces fill up fast!
From splash to pass, Torbistar Soccer Academy is a shift in the action. Former Russian National soccer player, Dmitry Torbinskiy, invites guests and others, ages 5-13, to a skill-building academy, mini-clinics and demos on the sports court. Make sure to sign up by emailing the Torbistar Soccer Academy team. Multiple monthly and yearly league packages are also available online for locals.
Fortunately, on the Trump International beaches, soccer isn’t the only sport open to the public. Beachgoers can enjoy watersports including, jet-skiing, surfboarding, kayaking and more motorized, non-motorized and group outings.
Finish your stay with a bang at Florida's largest indoor attraction, Dezerland. Located just 10 minutes down the road, Trump International Beach Resort guests can enjoy a $10 arcade credit and ticket discounts of 20 percent off. Family outings and work team-building experiences just got a lot better with go-karting, rock climbing, bumper cars and a mini "Ninja Warrior" ropes course!
