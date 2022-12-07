Oasis Hotels & Resorts | December 07, 2022 7:00 PM ET
Adults-Only Luxury at Grand Sens Cancun
The beautiful Grand Sens Cancun has a new concept. The resort from Oasis Hotels & Resorts is an elegant haven with powdery white-sand beaches and calm Caribbean waters. The sophisticated property offers guests high-end entertainment and specialty dining, activities and experiences within modern world-class facilities.
Guests can start their mornings with yoga classes and begin the evenings sipping cocktails by the infinity pool. Relax with an indulgent spa treatment or join the private ocean cruise party as well. Top-ranked gourmet restaurants await and the Sian Ka’an room category offers an upgraded luxury experience with privileges such as suites with personal Jacuzzis or plunge pools, premium amenities and exclusive award-winning restaurants.
For a truly spectacular stay, the Sian Ka’an at Sens Cancun offers a unique, upgraded experience at the resort that adds luxurious inclusions. Guests enjoy all of the facilities, restaurants, bars and entertainment of The Pyramid at Grand Cancun and Grand Sens Cancun as well as an exclusive restaurant, bar and lounge.
Sian Ka'an guests also have access to the Sian Ka'an Beach Club with Bali beds and concierge service as well as access to a Smart car that can take them to visit the nearby natural scenery in Cancun and the Riviera Maya.
Sian Ka'an at Sens Cancun offers exclusive room categories as well, including the Sian Ka'an Master Suite and the Sian Ka'an junior Suite. These spacious rooms offer cozy tropical surroundings with ocean views and private terraces with pools or Jacuzzis.
