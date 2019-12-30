La Coleccion Resorts Blog | December 30, 2019 11:00 AM ET
Adults-Only Sophistication in Punta Cana
Sophistication meets relaxation in the Dominican Republic at the Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana. This resort, part of the La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana brand, invites adults to awaken their senses during a stay at this tropical paradise.
Set to open in March of 2020, travelers looking ahead to late winter and spring vacations can keep this place in mind for something new and exciting.
Conveniently located only 40 minutes from the airport and 30 minutes from the city center, this property is in an ideal spot for tourists. The 345 charming rooms are both modern and spacious and are equipped with a king bed, slippers, Wi-Fi, a minibar and more.
Foodies can enjoy seven different restaurants to sample all sorts of cuisine during their stay. Both local and international fare will be served at Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana, including Italian, Mediterranean, French, Asian, Mexican and Dominican. Guests can enjoy a buffet and specialty restaurants.
In addition to the various restaurants, there are also several bars on property: Beach Bar, Lounge Club, Pool Bar and Sports Bar.
The resort has a number of cozy corners and unique spaces, set up perfectly for life-changing moments. Whether it’s a proposal, a wedding or a birthday, this place offers the perfect atmosphere for enjoying big celebrations.
