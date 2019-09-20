Experiencias Xcaret Blog | September 20, 2019 4:20 PM ET
Adventure Tourism in Riviera Maya
Though the Riviera Maya has traditionally been taken as a Margarita-drinking, relaxing vacation destination, the increasing demand for adventure activities has caught up with the touristic offer. Adventure tourism is a growing trend in which travelers connect with nature on a different level.
It frequently consists of a calculated and controlled risk in tropical jungles and spectacular scenarios that are explored in a sustainable fashion and discovered from new perspectives. The visionary expertise of Grupo Xcaret caught this singularity and opened the doors of Xplor in 2009.
Since then, the 10-year-old park has become the world’s most visited zip-line park. With the highest standards in quality and security, Xplor offers many activities in the adventure niche, and it presents itself as an all-inclusive park with a splendid food and beverage variety.
Set in a 65-million-year-old cavern formation, Xplor is themed as a prehistoric venue where fossils and cavemen surround the thousands of stalactites and stalagmites through which visitors can walk, swim and even paddle.
Once outside of the caverns, visitors find themselves in the middle of the jungle where they can head into different adventures. Two circuits are available for an exciting drive in an amphibious vehicle with room for up to four people.
Through the circuit, different experiences surround the visitor, from the scenic route to the hanging bridges to, of course, the flooded caves in which a refreshing splash is a guarantee.
The park also offers a different type of zipline called the Hammock Splash. An individual hammock is strapped onto a zipline that goes deep into a refreshing splash. Of course, the stars of the day are the two seven zipline circuits. Spectacular views and a refreshing ending are some of the many things the visitor is bound to experience in Xplor.
As for the food, Xplor never disappoints. Two natural juice and smoothie stations offer a variety of fruits, coffee and cookies for you to fill up your energy between activities. Once you’re ready for a full meal, you can visit El Troglodita restaurant—an enormous buffet awaits with dozens of options for the visitor to choose from. Typical dishes, international food, grill and varied desserts are available for a meal made for the ages.
Grupo Xcaret’s answer to adventure tourism has been well received by travelers all around the world. The park gives the visitor complete freedom to choose the order and repetition of their activities as there are no guided excursions, but professionally trained guides that receive them at every station.
This, in addition to the quality of the equipment and the safety measures, make it a park suitable for the entire family (minimum age of five years old).
