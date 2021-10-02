Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog | September 30, 2021 5:00 PM ET
Adventures Await at Hotel Xcaret Arte
The newly opened Hotel Xcaret Arte, located in Riviera Maya, invites visitors to channel their artistic sides. Beautiful artwork naturally decorates the spaces throughout the resort, and art-focused workshops, such as weaving and painting, are available to guests.
The creativity only continues throughout the restaurants, in the rooms and at the spa. Guests of this property are surrounded by unique beauty in every direction.
In addition to being immersed in art, travelers staying at Hotel Xcaret Arte can also tap into their adventurous sides. The property’s All-Fun Inclusive concept incorporates having unlimited access to parks in the area: Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xenses, Xoximilco, Xavage and Xenotes. Transportation to and from the parks is also included.
Xel-Ha is perfect for those who enjoy being in the water all day, as it’s an aquatic theme park filled with snorkeling, tube floating, slides and other water-based activities.
Xplor steps up the adventure with amphibious vehicle courses, zip-lining, underground rivers and more.
Xavage is one of the newer parks in Cancun, and it offers the most thrilling activities, such as rafting down whitewater rapids, zip-lining and speedy jet boat rides, among others.
At each park, something new and exciting awaits. Whether it’s checking out one of the parks during a stay or spending time at a different one each day of vacation, guests have plenty of opportunities for adventure on a vacation at Hotel Xcaret Arte.
