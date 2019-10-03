Seabourn Blog | October 03, 2019 1:32 PM ET
Adventures in Bandar Khayran With Seabourn
Muscat is both the name of a city and the province it’s located in. Located about 15 miles southeast of the city is Bandar Khayran, a beautiful lagoon that is never too crowded.
Due to its location in a remote area, visitors to this charming spot need to bring everything needed with them including sunscreen, towels, food and drinks. Bandar Khayran can be reached either by an off-roading experience paired with a hike or via water which is the more popular option.
There are several activities to do upon arrival.
For relaxation, visitors can make camp for the day on one of the slivers of beach for picnicking and sunbathing. For more of an adventure, travelers can go on a kayak tour or choose to tube around on the back of a boat.
The true experience of visiting this place, though, is under the surface. In addition to the mangroves and coral reefs, snorkelers and scuba divers can explore a ship located underwater, moray eels, snappers and much more.
After a day of both adventure and relaxation, visitors to this area are treated with lovely sunsets. They can take in the beauty and snap a few photos before heading back to the ship for the evening.
