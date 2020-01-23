ShoreTrips Blog | January 23, 2020 4:45 PM ET
Adventurous Activities in Juneau, Alaska
With some of the most pristine natural beauty in the world, Juneau makes for an unforgettable, exhilarating vacation destination. With so much adventure available, ShoreTrips made a list of the top eight activities to do when traveling to Juneau, Alaska.
Go Whale Watching
Whale watching in Juneau is particularly special, as humpback whales are returning from their winters spent in Hawaii with their newborn calves.
Take a Seaplane on a Glacier Sightseeing Adventure
Tourists who take a seaplane to explore Juneau’s glaciers get to learn how they make up 1,500-square-miles of the Juneau Icefield and how the Taku Glacier is one of the few glaciers in the world that is still actively growing.
Embark on a Helicopter and Dogsled Tour
On a combo helicopter and dogsled tour, travelers get to run a dogsled on a 1.5 to 2-mile loop then take a helicopter to enjoy the Alaskan landscape on the lower level of the Herbert Glacier.
See Brown Bears in their Native Habitat
This particular adventure takes a full day, starting with a 25-minute floatplane flight to Windfall Island followed by a sea kayak excursion to Pack Creek or Windfall Harbor to view protected habitat dedicated to brown bears.
Zip Through the Trees on an Alpine Adventure
A zipline tour through the Tongass National Forest lets tourists see unique flora and fauna before stepping onto an aerial suspension bridge.
Canoe Past Alaska Glaciers
Canoeing is the best way to see a glacier up close, and taking a limited U.S Forest Service permitted canoe tour allows travelers that opportunity.
Fish for a Catch of a Lifetime
Taking a private fishing charter ensures enthusiastic fishermen are taken to the best locations to catch salmon and halibut.
Go on a Kayaking Adventure
Launch a kayak straight from the beach and row off to view harbor seals, sea otters, sea lions, seabirds, humpback whales and lots of fish.
