Grupo Xcaret Blog | December 30, 2019 7:00 AM ET
Adventurous Activities to Try in 2020
As the new year approaches, many people begin to think about goals and resolutions they’d like to accomplish in the year ahead.
If you’re hoping to try something you’ve never done before that may fall on the adventurous side, consider looking into the various parks and tours offered by Grupo Xcaret. From soft adventure to thrilling activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Water lovers looking for an exotic activity will enjoy spending the day at Xel Ha Park, snorkeling with tropical fish and other marine life.
In addition, Xplor Park is open both during the day and in the evenings for a nighttime adventure. This park includes activities like zip lining and driving amphibious vehicles through the jungle, and there are also caves to explore.
Xavage Park is the newest of all the parks, and this place is for travelers looking for the ultimate adventure. From white water rafting and zip lining to driving monster trucks and participating in a ropes course, guests of this park will have plenty of thrilling stories to share.
These are just a few of the many exciting activities to participate in during a visit to one of Grupo Xcaret’s many parks.
Contact a travel agent or click here to choose your 2020 adventure.
More Grupo Xcaret, Riviera Maya, Mexico
More by Grupo Xcaret Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS