ALG Vacations' LGBTQ-Friendly Hotels and Resorts
While many of ALG Vacations’ resorts and properties are LGBTQ-friendly, some go above and beyond celebrating Pride Month and making the community feel welcome and safe.
Eventi in New York City donates $10 of every reservation to The Trevor Project, the nation’s largest organization for crisis and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth. As a Kimpton hotel, it belongs to the first hotel company to achieve the highest score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, which they have held for nearly twelve years.
The Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans is recognized by World Rainbow Hotels as one of the top LGBTQ-friendly hotels in the city and hosts plenty of LGBTQ+ events throughout the year, including Southern Decadence, the city’s annual festival of the community.
Located in Los Angeles is the Andaz West Hollywood, which has become a favorite wedding venue among the LGBTQ community. As part of Hyatt Hotels, the brand offers a welcoming and safe atmosphere for both staff and guests, having maintained a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index since 2005.
The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa participates in the Gay Wine Weekend each year, which donates a portion of ticket sales to benefit nonprofits helping out the LGBTQ+ community.
The Sheraton Coconut Beach, Kauai is one of the best places to celebrate Pride all year long. It hosts a monthly drag brunch, complete with a five-course meal and performance by the Brunch Babes.
In Las Vegas, the LINQ Hotel & Casino and The Luxor offer plenty of fun events for the LGBTQ+ community. The LINQ Hotel hosts Divas Las Vegas, a long-running drag show, while at The Luxor, guests can participate in what is considered “the best gay pool party in the city,” Temptation Sundays.
Lastly, at Blue Chairs Puerto Vallarta, guests can enjoy themed party nights each night, as well as Puerto Vallarta’s LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere.
