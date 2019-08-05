Melody Maker Blog | August 05, 2019 1:20 PM ET
All Day Beach Parties in Cancun
A trip to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico usually involves plenty of time spent poolside or near a beach sipping on your favorite cocktails. Whether it’s relaxing and soaking in the sun or participating in activities such as volleyball, beach days are vacation days well spent.
Melody Maker Cancun takes beach days to the next level. Not only can guests soak in the sun and sip on their favorite cocktails, but they can also enjoy live DJs and bottle service.
Visitors to this resort can spend their days taking in all of the fun at the adults-only Delirio Day Club. The club is surrounded by a pool and also located right off the beach, so guests get the best of both worlds—pool access and ocean views.
While guests are cooling off with a refreshing cocktail, the impressive DJs keep the energy up with live performances throughout the day. There are even VIP cabanas available with bottle service at an additional charge.
Guests staying at the resort can enjoy the jacuzzi and pool area with no minimum consumption Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, there is a minimum consumption to access this area. The Delirio Day Club is open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sundays through Fridays and 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays.
Visit the Melody Maker Cancun website to learn more.
More Melody Maker Cancun, Cancun
More by Melody Maker Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS