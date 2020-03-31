La Coleccion Resorts Blog | March 31, 2020 4:30 PM ET
All-Inclusive Family Fun in Cancun
With the extra time spent at home this month, many families are choosing to begin planning the details for their future trips.
Getting the kids involved in the planning process can make it all the more exciting. They can help choose the destination, resort and all the activities they’ll do during vacation. It’s a great learning experience for everyone.
Families looking for all-inclusive fun can look no further than Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun, part of the La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana collection.
This resort is conveniently located in Cancun’s hotel zone, only a short drive from the Cancun International Airport. Cancun has several nonstop flights to various airports around the United States, making it an easy travel day from start to finish.
Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun is an ideal resort for families. The property offers spacious suites, traditional Mexican cuisine as well as international options, a spa and so much more.
There is also a Kids Club on property where children can play games, interact with other guests their age and even enjoy water slides.
From splashing around in the pool to enjoying the beach, there is plenty for families to do during a stay at this resort.
Contact a travel advisor to start planning for your future family vacation to Cancun.
