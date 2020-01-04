AmaWaterways Blog | January 04, 2020 8:00 AM ET
AmaWaterways Celebrates a Successful Year
AmaWaterways has begun its New Year resolutions. First on the agenda was to thank the crew and guests who make every excursion a memorable one.
In nearly 18 years, AmaWaterways has received countless honors and accolades, a feat that would not be possible without the crew, local guides, cruise and hotel managers and guests, all of whom are a part of the “AmaFamily.”
Speaking of honors and accolades, co-founders Kristin Karst and Rudi Schreiner add another award to the cruise line after receiving Travel Weekly’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
Together with Jimmy and Gary Murphy, the pair have built the river cruise line of 24 elegantly appointed ships with staterooms that offer maximum views to enjoy the ever-changing countryside. The families will continue to expand and improve AmaWaterways into the New Year.
This is the next step in AmaWaterways’ New Year resolution: to start on all of the new projects that will only better the experiences both aboard and ashore. Kristin Karst, in particular, is looking forward to working on the plans that she has in store for 2020.
Visit Kristin's Blog to learn more.
More AmaWaterways
More by AmaWaterways Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS