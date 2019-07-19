AmaWaterways Blog | July 19, 2019 4:00 PM ET
AmaWaterways Celebrates the Newest Addition
AmaWaterways recently had a lovely ceremony for the revolutionary AmaMagna in Grein, Austria. With garland decorations and a local brass band, the event was filled with both staff and guests.
Kristin Karst, Vice President and Co-Owner of AmaWaterways, explained that she was not only proud and honored to be surrounded by media guests and travel partners, but being able to have first-time and repeat guests included in the ceremony was what was most special to her.
The guests on this sailing had no idea they would be part of the ceremony, and Karst loves the fact that AmaWaterways continues to be able to “surprise and delight” visitors both on and off the ships. In addition to these guests, people from the local communities were also at the event.
Samantha Brown, Godmother of AmaMagna, gave a speech along with a few others, and guests were able to experience a show on the Sun Deck which included drummers, jugglers and aerial acrobats—and plenty of desserts to go around.
The final Christening for 2019 will be on July 18th to officially welcome AmaMora on the Rhine.
Visit the AmaWaterways blog to learn more and to see photos from this special event.
