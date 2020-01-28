AmaWaterways Blog | January 28, 2020 4:01 PM ET
AmaWaterways Kicks Off the Year With Global Summit 2020
Earlier this month, more than 120 AmaWaterways employees boarded AmaMagna in Budapest, Hungary for the 3rd Annual Global Summit. This event brings together sales, operations and marketing teams to review the past year and brainstorm for the year ahead.
Selina Wank, the wellness host, led a fitness session each morning to get the day moving. Afterward, everyone indulged in a healthy breakfast before breaking into smaller groups to go over topics such as product training, social media and IT.
“So many wonderful ideas came forward involving new destinations to explore, new guest experiences to create and even a mission statement reflecting everyone’s commitment to respecting the environment and creating cherished memories for our guests,” Kristin Karst explained.
AmaWaterways had an exciting 2019, with highlights including the christening of three new ships, welcoming of new team members and accepting of more than 50 awards. The years ahead also hold a lot of positive growth.
Karst mentioned the cruise line's future vision is clear, and as always includes support to travel advisors.
“We have a clear vision of the future – and that involves innovative new ships, new destinations and a strong commitment to sustainable tourism on board and onshore. We will also provide continued support to our valued travel advisors and introduce new experiences that will continue to surprise and delight our new guests as well as our loyal, returning guests," she said.
To learn more about the Global Summit, visit Kristin’s Blog.
More AmaWaterways, Budapest, Hungary, Europe
More by AmaWaterways Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS