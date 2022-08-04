American Queen Voyages Blog | August 04, 2022 9:00 PM ET
American Queen Voyages Is Offering a New Post-Cruise in Vancouver
American Queen Voyages has a new post-cruise add-on in British Columbia. The cruise line is offering the Official Vancouver and Victoria City Stay Package after sailings on Ocean Victory from Sitka, Alaska, to Vancouver.
Guests can explore downtown Vancouver, experience the Butterfly Gardens in Victoria and more.
“Our inclusive pre-cruise hotel night has always drawn guests to deeply discover the embarkation city of their journey,” said Isis Ruiz, Chief Commercial Officer, American Queen Voyages. “We are glad to grow these Ocean Victory voyage experiences with City Stay Package offerings, and magnificent British Columbia is a perfect setting.
The package is available as a three-day, two-night post-cruise option for guests booked on Ocean Victory sailings beginning on July 18; August 8, 29; September 19, 2023.
Ocean Victory sails between Sitka and Vancouver on 13-day expeditions, that call in remote and unique ports along Alaska's Inside Passage, including Kake and Frederick Sound; Endicott Arm; Tracy Arm; Petersburg; Waterfall Coast (Gut Bay); Wrangell; Misty Fjords; Ketchikan, Kynoch Inlet; and the Canadian Inside Passage.
Also available is a pre-cruise option in Sitka.
More American Queen Voyages, Canada
More by American Queen Voyages Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS