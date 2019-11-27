Aurora Expeditions Blog | November 27, 2019 8:58 AM ET
An Adventure Awaits in Antarctica
Most people can agree after visiting Antarctica that it is a stunning destination, and it’s usually a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit this remote place.
Although everyone can agree it’s beautiful, it may be seen differently through the eyes of various travelers. Aurora Expeditions shares what Antarctica is like through the eyes of Lauren Bath, a professional travel influencer.
This destination was high on her bucket list, so she was ecstatic when the opportunity to visit presented itself. Bath explains that Aurora Expeditions sent over a packing guide with her pre-departure documents that proved to be very helpful in her preparation process.
Antarctica can be both serene and dangerous at the same time, so the first day began with information briefings and drills, including boarding a lifeboat for practice.
Bath describes her experience by saying, “It’s almost like being on another planet. It feels otherworldly down there. Removed from the rest of the world. Serene on the one hand, but wholly dangerous and inhospitable on the other. Crazily stunning, but stark and cold. To be honest it was the most beautiful place I’ve ever seen.”
She stresses to other travelers the importance of being completely present—yes, everyone should have a camera in hand, but make sure it’s not a distraction from taking in the experience while in the destination.
Bath spent her downtime getting to know the other travelers instead of editing her photos in her room. She enjoyed participating in the activities on the ship such as lectures, movies, trivia night and karaoke night, and she always tried to sit at a new table for meals to get to know everyone.
Visit the Aurora Expeditions blog to learn more about Bath’s experience in addition to viewing some of her photography from the trip.
More Aurora Expeditions, Antarctica
More by Aurora Expeditions Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS