December 11, 2019
An All-Inclusive Oasis in Punta Cana
Most likely, the Dominican Republic is an island at the top of many of your clients’ bucket lists. It’s a destination with endless beaches, incredible year-round weather and lots of fun activities for all ages.
RIU Hotels & Resorts has a complex in Punta Cana consisting of five resorts:
—Riu Palace Punta Cana
—Riu Palace Bavaro
—Riu Palace Macao
—Riu Bambu
—Riu Naiboa
The resorts feature Wi-Fi, 24-hour access to food and drinks, a host of dining options, a large stretch of beach, a casino, shopping and more. Guests staying in this area also have access to the Splash Water World aquatic park.
In addition to these properties, Riu Republica is an adults-only resort within walking distance of the complex. This resort includes more than 1300 rooms, 10 bars, nine dining options, eight pools, a spa, a nightclub and much more.
Your clients will have plenty of things to do during a vacation at this complex, no matter which resort they choose to stay at. In addition to all the fun to be had in this area, the island itself offers many excursions to participate in.
