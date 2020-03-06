Seabourn Blog | March 06, 2020 3:30 PM ET
An Artist’s Arctic Voyage
Seabourn’s Conversations program brings experts in various fields from exploration to cooking to the arts aboard their ships to sate the curiosity of passengers and teach them all that they know. Artist Claire Giordano is one of those guests, and she recently shared her experience aboard Seabourn Quest.
As Seabourn Quest explored the pristine, icy landscapes of Iceland, Greenland and Canada, Giordano gained inspiration for new paintings and sketches. Giordano admitted it was her very first cruise experience.
Giordano boarded Seabourn Quest in Iceland, where the ship then embarked on its Route of the Vikings II itinerary.
“Iceland was a place of volcanic rock contrasted with impossibly green mosses, unexpected waterfalls, and gleaming glaciers that I at first mistook for clouds on the horizon,” Giordano said. “The rugged and stark beauty of the landscape seemed a fitting place to get an initial glimpse of the Seabourn Quest.”
After departing from Iceland, the ship made its way through Greenland. “The giant icebergs filled the skyline with a mosaic of ice that obscured my view of the gleaming Seabourn Quest, my home during our arctic journey,” said Giordano, regarding the country’s Ilulissat ice fjord. “I saturated my paintbrush with a mixture of water and vodka to keep the paints from freezing and mixed a deep blue color mimicking the shadow cast by one of the icy giants.”
Seabourn Quest then traveled from Greenland to Canada. Giordano describes how “One of my favorite memories is standing outside the Sky Bar on the tenth deck in pajamas and a huge puffy jacket marveling at the bands of cream-colored light wavering across the entire sky.”
She disembarked in Montreal, with an array of beautiful pieces inspired by her trip in tow.
