An Artist’s Perspective on Rome
Rome has long been considered the “Eternal City,” because of its rich history, but for art lovers, it’s known for something even more spectacular: hidden gems full of culture and art.
One of these gems is the Palazzo Spada Museum, a palace-turned-art-museum located in the Regola district, once owned by the Spada family, whose brothers, Bernardino and Virginio, first began collecting the artwork in the 1600s.
The collection features the works of renowned Italian artists and others, like Caravaggio, Titian, Guercino, Guido Reni, Artemisia Gentileschi and Rubens. Visitors are wowed by the artwork and the palace’s impressive design, which features painted ceilings, terracotta floors and historic furnishings.
Within the spacious courtyard is where the Borromini perspective gallery is located, an optical illusion featuring columns and a statue of the Roman god of war, Mars, which looks larger than it is because of the illusion.
The creator of the piece, Francesco Borromini, also designed the San Carlo alle Quattro Fontane, a beautiful church located on Via del Quirinale that also displays the artist’s love for perspective.
