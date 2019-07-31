Experiencias Xcaret Blog | July 31, 2019 12:00 PM ET
An Event for Adventure Junkies in Riviera Maya
Next month, more than 3500 people will be headed to Riviera Maya to take part in one of Mexico’s most challenging races—the Xplor Bravest Race Evolution. This competition is scheduled for September 22nd, and this will be its 7th consecutive year.
The race takes place at Xplor Park and allows visitors to experience the Quintana Roo jungle with 40 challenging obstacles, including running, swimming, jumping, rolling and crawling.
Along the way, competitors will need to collect four Evolution Gems in order to receive their Xplor 10-year anniversary pin at the end of the race.
Registration for the Xplor Bravest Race Evolution is open now through September 13, 2019, and people can sign up as an individual, a team or for VIP. The minimum age to participate is 16 years old, and anyone under this age will need to be accompanied by a guardian.
If that sounds a little too intense, you can still visit Xplor park another day to experience adventurous activities such as ziplining over the tops of the trees, exploring caves and driving amphibious vehicles through the jungle. The park is open every day of the week.
For more information or to sign up for the race, click here.
