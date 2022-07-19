Jannelly Díaz | July 19, 2022 1:21 PM ET
An Exclusive Experience for Adults-Only: The Club at Majestic Resorts
What's the difference between a typical all-inclusive vacation and an elevated all-inclusive vacation experience at The Club by Majestic Resorts?
We're glad you asked. Majestic Resorts always strives to go above and beyond to make each guest’s stay memorable. But in The Club, get ready for the next level in VIP treatment.
Majestic Resorts is an ideal environment for adults to relax in Costa Mujeres, Mexico and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Both destinations offer 24-hour room service, butler service, unlimited a la carte dining for all meals, premium alcohol, sparkling wine, welcome gift, and many more perks.
In addition to our top-notch accommodations and services, guests staying in The Club may enjoy our ocean-front Club lounges, including a selection of tasty food and beverages. Plus, each resort offers a restaurant exclusive to Club guests open for breakfast or lunch.
Are you ready to take your vacation to the next level?
If so, make your reservation as soon as possible because we have some fantastic deals for you!
Save up to 40% on travel in The Club (Adults-Only 18+) from November 14 to December 23, 2022, for a limited time. It's Christmas in July with these savings! (*Terms and conditions apply.)
If you wish to see more exclusive benefits and facilities available when staying in The Club, check out more details here.
*This promotion is valid for new reservations made from July 1, 2022, through July 31, 2022, and for travel from November 14, 2022, through December 23, 2022. Minimum 3-night stay. Savings are automatically reflected directly in the prices displayed when booking. The offer may not be combined with any other promotion or discount code. This promotion is subject to availability and can be modified or closed out at any time. Other restrictions may apply.
