Playa Resorts Blog | November 26, 2019 8:00 AM ET
An Ideal Beachfront Location in Playa del Carmen
Just as in real estate, one of the most important features of a resort is its location. The Hilton Playa del Carmen has the perfect beachfront location and is just steps away from Playa del Carmen’s famous 5th Avenue. Truly, the best of both worlds!
It has been an exciting year for this AAA Four Diamond-winning all-inclusive adult resort, formerly known as The Royal Playa del Carmen.
Throughout 2019, Playa Hotels & Resorts renovated this all-suite property so that in 2020 it could welcome all guests into a brand-new resort, greeted with a renovated lobby and lobby bar that offer spectacular water views.
Every room category has been completely remodeled, giving them a new, beautiful Caribbean feel. Room categories range from junior suites, beachfront walkouts, swim-up, master suites and even presidential suites all with private balconies or terraces and in-room whirlpool tubs.
I’ve been to this resort numerous times, so I thought I’d share what a picture-perfect day at the Hilton Playa del Carmen looks like to me.
To start out the day, I must make room for all the delicious food and beverages I will consume later, so I head over to the LifeFitness center with plenty of workout options and try a Stott Pilates session. Next up, I head down to the brand-new Café Americano to grab a well-earned snack (coffee lovers: this is where you will get your caffeine fix).
One thing I love to spoil myself with is an amazing spa, and at SPAzul I would choose one of their many massage options or just refresh using the hydrotherapy circuit of hot tubs, sauna or steam bath. Actually, I realize I’m in Mexico, so I opt for the authentic Temazcal stone steam bath followed by a 90-minute deep tissue massage with ancient rituals. Ahhh! I’m relaxed just typing that sentence!
My afternoon is spent rotating between the beach and the pool. Nothing more refreshing than a good swim in the Caribbean Sea followed by finding myself a stool at Tradewinds, our oceanfront swim-up bar, sampling some of our delicious “boat drinks.”
You can choose to partake in all the fun pool activities the energetic team puts together or head over to the quiet pool if you are in the mood to read and relax.
After the fun in the sun, I make my way back to my suite and order a snack using my personal in-room iPad which can also be used to book spa appointments and check out daily activities, restaurant information and times. All right at your fingertips in your suite!
You can meet me for a pre-dinner drink at either Pelicanos Beach Bar or the Tequileria before deciding on which of the eight unique dining options to eat at. The Mediterranean restaurant, now known as Kalamata, went through a complete remodel this year, so I’ll probably try that one.
Last-minute decisions are a great benefit of being at a resort that doesn’t require reservations.
If that wasn’t enough fun for one day, I’ll catch the nightly show that the fantastic entertainment team performs and then venture off to Fifth Avenue before heading to bed and starting all over the next day!
The hotel has done an incredible job with this renovation but don’t just take it from me—book yourself a trip down to Hilton Playa del Carmen and check it out for yourself!
Written by Michelle Payette
