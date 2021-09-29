La Coleccion Resorts Blog | September 29, 2021 12:06 PM ET
An Ideal Spot for a Golf Getaway in Los Cabos
Although you never need to have a specific focus for your vacation, oftentimes travelers do. Some revolve their retreat around wellness, and others put an emphasis on family-friendly activities.
One activity that has gained traction over the past couple of years is golf. This has always been a go-to activity during vacation, but more and more groups are putting together golf getaways. Whether it’s with family, a group of friends or a few couples, it’s always relaxing to check out a new course during a trip.
La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana has a slew of options when it comes to golf courses. Many of the resorts are situated nearby to stunning courses, making it easy for visitors to head over for a round or two during their stay.
While many of them are worth sharing, the most noteworthy is Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa. Visitors can indulge in a round of golf at The Ocean Golf Course, boasting views of the sea and designed by Jack Nicklaus.
In between rounds of golf, guests also have access to delicious food and beverage options, poolside fun, daily activities and evening entertainment. This is all topped off with a comfortable accommodation to retreat to each night.
To learn more about this ideal spot for a golf getaway or to start planning your future trip with friends and family, contact a travel advisor or click here.
