July 23, 2021
An Inside Look at the Adults-Only Riu Republica Resort
The Riu Republica Resort is located along the Arena Gorda beach in the Dominican Republic and offers an adults-only all-inclusive resort experience with plenty of fun activities to enjoy.
Guests fly into Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) before heading to the resort, with the closest towns being Pueblo Bávaro and Higüey. The resort was built in 2016 and expanded in 2017, featuring 1,382 rooms and suites in nine different categories to suit each guest’s personal price point. Ten of these rooms are wheelchair accessible.
Each room and suite is designed in a simple, clean style with design elements that remind its occupants of the ocean. The rooms use white and gray as the main colors and add pops of green or blue to demonstrate the region’s important lush greenery or the ocean.
The rest of the resort is built in a modern, flat style, with white buildings, covered balconies and sharp, rectangular designs, while areas indoors boast bright pops of colors. The pools are designed in a similar style, offering straight lines, views of the beach and a variety of lounge chairs, cabanas and ledge loungers. Free loungers are provided for guests enjoying a beautiful beach day.
As part of its all-inclusive platform, the Riu Republica offers two main restaurants and seven specialty dining options, including international cuisine. It includes ten bars, eight swimming pools and the “Splash Water World,” a small water park where adults can indulge their inner child, all of which guests can enjoy for no added cost.
Guests can also enjoy free Wi-Fi, as well as the use of the wellness center’s gym and steam room, sports activities with the RIUFit program and the resort’s nightclub.
Potential guests can join the RIU Class loyalty program to receive up to 10 percent off and a free airport shuttle to the resort.
