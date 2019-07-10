AMResorts Blog | July 10, 2019 8:10 AM ET
An Island Getaway in Mexico
If staying in Cancun isn’t for you and you’re looking for something slightly quieter, consider a stay in Isla Mujeres, an island about 25 minutes from mainland Cancun. Zoëtry Villa Rolandi Isla Mujeres Cancun is one of the resorts available to stay at, and it offers holistic wellness, tranquility and romance.
Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, part of the AMResorts collection, offers visitors a peaceful oasis away from everyday life. These resorts are places where people can truly unplug and tune into their inner self to find rejuvenation in a stress-free environment.
With only 35 suites at this property, there isn’t room for a ton of people. Each guest has plenty of space to spread out and relax—whether it’s on the beach, near the pool, in the lobby or out on one of the spacious terraces.
Delicious dinners are served at Casa Rolandi and Le Métissage, and massages and other spa treatments wait for guests at the Thalasso Spa. The spa also has a saltwater pool and steam room to enjoy before and after services. It's impossible for guests not to leave this property with a relaxed state of mind.
