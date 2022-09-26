ALG Vacations Blog | September 26, 2022 6:00 PM ET
An Orlando Theme Park Vacation Begins at Orlando International’s New Terminal C
Fall Breaks are around the corner for many students and their families, and this time is a wonderful opportunity to spend at one of Orlando, Florida’s many awesome theme parks!
ALG Vacations takes an inside look at how Orlando International Airport’s (MCO) new Terminal C is making it easier for families to enjoy the travel process and begin enjoying their theme park visits as soon as they land in Orlando.
“Orlando International Airport’s brand-new Terminal C will highlight a combination of Orlando-founded and -grown restaurants and flavors, and national brands,” said Jenni Izzo, a spokesperson for the terminal. “It will also shine a spotlight on engaging shopping experiences.”
One of the largest additions is Sunshine Diner, spearheaded by celebrity Chef Art Smith, who’s made a name for himself as Oprah’s private chef and on cooking shows such as Chopped All-Stars and more. The diner focuses on Floridian fare, with locally sourced produce and signature dishes like coconut cream pie and key lime pie.
Another dining option takes inspiration from Florida’s love of golf: The PGA Tour & Grill, which is the eighth restaurant of its kind and offers healthier options like salads. A special part of this restaurant is the on-site putting green.
There are also a few more dining options, along with two breweries and a wine bar. For early morning flights, travelers can enjoy a juice bar option and two coffee shops.
The restaurants aren’t the only fun things to enjoy: 12 new stores, including Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld and Walt Disney World, which has its own elevator, offer great shopping experiences throughout the terminal.
