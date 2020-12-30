La Coleccion Resorts Blog | December 30, 2020 4:00 PM ET
An Unbeatable Deal for Travel Advisors
As travel picks back up at a steady pace, travel advisors continue to lead the way in recovery by taking trips themselves. They are paving the way, checking out all the new health and safety precautious in order to show clients it’s safe.
Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach, part of the La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana collection, recently unveiled a two-for-one agent rate to help travel advisors with their travels.
Advisors can use this promotion to check out the recently transformed Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach property in Cancun, now an all-inclusive resort.
The offer is available for bookings made by January 31, 2021, for travel through December 15, 2021.
“For the first time, we are presenting this unbeatable two-for-one offer to our loyal travel partners, whose clients will undoubtedly be impressed by the level of luxury and experiences presented at the resort, all of which are under our all-inclusive concept,” said Alberto Gurrola, managing director of Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All Inclusive Spa Resort.
“We have elevated the expectations for what an all-inclusive should offer – curated personalized experiences and Infinite Luxury to celebrate any occasion our guests desire.”
For more information about this agent rate, register at www.LaColeccionRewards.com or email rinternet@posadas.com.
