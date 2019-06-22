Crystal Cruises Blog | June 22, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Art Lovers Will Appreciate These European Voyages
Europe is a destination filled with all forms of art, including classical, contemporary and architectural. Travelers with a desire to seek out art during their travels will enjoy a visit to Europe, especially onboard one of Crystal Cruises’ voyages.
The Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity have several voyages lined up in 2019 and 2020 that art lovers will appreciate. In addition to experiencing luxurious accommodations onboard, guests will be immersed in the culture of several unique destinations.
Starting with a place where religious, political and artistic history is intertwined and far surpassing museum walls, Florence is home to not only art galleries but also Michelangelo’s Laurentian Library, countless piazzas, Medici Chapels and much more.
For a glimpse of Portuguese culture and history, art-seeking travelers will want to make sure a stop in Lisbon is on their itinerary. Visits to The National Azulejos Museum, Musuo do Design e da Moda and Berardo Collection Museum are a must.
In addition to indoor galleries such as ones at the Picasso Museum, Barcelona is also home to stunning street art. Here it’s not so much about colorful graffiti, but instead, this type of street art takes a 3D shape. Travelers can take it all in while exploring the city.
