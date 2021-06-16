Atelier de Hoteles Blog | June 16, 2021 4:24 PM ET
Atelier de Hoteles Offers Exclusive Benefits for Travel Advisors
Atelier de Hoteles knows the important role travel advisors have in the industry, and the Mexican hotel company offers a special program for them to be a part of. With a fitting name of “BELONG,” this program is specifically created for travel agents around the world.
Agents are rewarded simply for signing up and being an official member of the program, but registering client bookings opens them up to even more benefits. Perks include:
—Free all-inclusive vacations for the agent and a companion
—Cash incentives
—Site inspections at no cost
—Fam trip opportunities
—Educational Center for agents to become experts on the hotels
The educational center provides access to digital tools that help take businesses to the next level, including factsheets, high-resolution photos and online conferences and webinars.
Participating in the BELONG program is easy; all travel advisors need to do is create a username and password. Once an account is created, agents can begin registering clients’ reservations in the platform to redeem cash or enjoy free nights at the hotels.
Atelier de Hoteles offers travelers luxury all-inclusive hotels in Cancun and Playa Mujeres that are built on the values of productivity, passion, emotion and commitment. Visitors to these hotels are met with natural beauty and ideal locations to create lasting memories.
With both adults-only and family-friendly experiences available, travel advisors can present these properties to a variety of customers, and participating in the BELONG program means agents can provide in-depth insight and position themselves as experts to their clients.
To learn more about this program, click here.
