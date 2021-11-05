Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | November 04, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Atlas Ocean Voyages Offers More of What Cruisers Want
Travelers, especially cruise travelers, have changed their mindsets about what’s important when they travel because of the pandemic. Cruise travelers want more personalized experiences, safer practices and deeper connections to the people and the places they encounter.
Atlas Ocean Voyages could be a great option for travelers. With smaller ships comes more personalized service, a smaller guest-to-crew ratio and more space to physically distance from other passengers.
Another key cruise trend is the rise in expedition-style cruising, which typically means cruises to remote destinations across the world, focusing on the beauty of nature instead of city or port destinations like typical cruising. This style of cruise entices both adventurous types and less adventurous types of travelers, though the desire to be outdoors and active remains the same for all.
With smaller ships and expedition ships come new or remote destinations that larger cruise ships simply can’t access. A lot of travelers now desire more remote or lesser-known destinations over the typical tourist hotspots, not just because there are fewer tourists, but because they show a different side of the world to those who visit. Atlas Ocean Voyages is able to visit these destinations due to its smaller ship sizes.
More individuals than ever before are prioritizing their health and wellness, from exercise to the way that they eat, and they want their needs to be met even while on vacation. Atlas Ocean Voyages offers balanced meals at all of its ships’ six onboard dining options, which have regionally inspired meals to also help bring the destinations to life even while in transit from one port to the next.
Lastly, cruising green is an important part of many travelers’ decisions. Atlas’ World Navigator uses as low as one-fifth the amount of fuel compared to regular cruise ships, using a hybrid power system that ensures fewer carbon emissions.
Atlas Ocean Adventures’ Explorer Class ships offer green, healthy and active adventures around the globe, from the sunny Greek Isles to frigid Antarctica.
For more information, please click here.
More Atlas Ocean Voyages
More by Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS