Aurora Expeditions Offering a Fly Component for 2023-24 Antarctic Itineraries
Expedition tour operator Aurora Expeditions is offering a few select Antarctic itineraries for 2023 and 2024 with sailing and flying components. One such itinerary is a 9-day Antarctic Explorer Express onboard the new Sylvia Earle; another is the 20-day South Georgia & Antarctic Odyssey itinerary onboard the Greg Mortimer.
The Antarctic Explorer Express allows travelers on a tight schedule the ability to explore the best of the White Continent on a compacted schedule. Departing February 10, 2024, onboard the new Sylvia Earle, a sustainable purpose-built expedition ship, the itinerary includes a charter flight from King George Island to Punta Arenas, Chile on the eighth day of the cruise.
The itinerary departs from Ushuaia, Argentina and sails through the famed Drake Passage, the South Shetland Islands, the Antarctic Peninsula and King George Island. Along the way, guests have the opportunity to enjoy Zodiac excursions, hiking, photographing the landscape and local wildlife and participating in the expedition line’s Citizen Science Program.
The longer itinerary is the South Georgia & Antarctic Odyssey onboard the Greg Mortimer ship. Departing January 17, 2024, from Ushuaia, the ship will sail the South Atlantic Ocean and visit the Falklands-Malvinas, South Georgia, Elephant Island, the Antarctic Peninsula and King George Island before flying to Punta Arenas, Chile for the end of the expedition.
With the longer itinerary comes greater opportunities for wildlife viewing and photography, Zodiac expeditions, participation in the Citizen Science Program, sea kayaking, snorkeling and much more.
