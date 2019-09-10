Funjet Vacations Blog | September 10, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Autumn Vibes Are in the Air
After a long summer of the kids being home from school, allowing for family vacations and sunny days spent at the pool, most people are ready for September.
This month brings with it the start of the fall season: cooler air, cozy socks and all of the autumn décor.
Autumn is also a great month for weddings, no matter where you live. There is plenty of fall wedding inspiration to use to create a gorgeous, one of a kind celebration.
Weddings by Funjet has compiled a full list of fun wedding ideas to use for a wedding in your hometown, or maybe one in a tropical area of Caribbean.
One of the biggest things to think about is colors, as they set the tone for the whole theme. Dusty pink and orange are lovely color choices for dresses, and greenery or deep colors such as maroon or merlot work wonderfully for flowers.
Anything pumpkin is perfect for décor. Whether it’s a few actual pumpkins sitting near the chairs or by the wedding signs or a card box in the shape of a pumpkin.
One of the best parts about attending a wedding is indulging in dessert. Autumn weddings allow the opportunity to serve fall-themed deserts—s’mores and caramel apples are two delicious examples.
Visit the Weddings by Funjet blog to see more fall wedding inspiration.
