Avanti’s Advice for Your Galapagos Adventure
A trip to the Galapagos Islands is usually a once in a lifetime vacation, and it’s one that is on several travelers’ bucket lists. You can be the one to help your clients plan this dream vacation.
Before arriving in the islands, you’ll want to make sure your clients have all the insights and tips they will need to ensure they have the time of their lives.
Avanti Destinations shares a few important messages for clients to keep in mind during this exotic journey.
First on the list is to take as many days as you’re available to explore the islands. There are several short cruise options, but you’ll get so much more out of a longer trip, one that is at least five to seven nights.
Some of the highlights are visiting tortoise sanctuaries on Santa Cruz, San Cristobal, Isabella and Floreana, spotting giant land iguanas on Santa Cruz and snorkeling with turtles, sea lions and even sharks. Avanti also recommends an itinerary that includes Fernandina Island for hiking, snorkeling and beautiful views.
No matter which itinerary your clients are on, they’ll enjoy a one of a kind vacation, but the more islands they can visit, the better!
