September 17, 2021
Baby Turtle Encounters in Puerto Vallarta
During a vacation in Puerto Vallarta, there are endless things to see and do along the way. Sunbathing by the pools, surfing in the ocean and hiking in the mountains are just a few of the many activities that await travelers to this destination.
There are some adventures that are only available during certain times of the year though. One of these is the magical encounter of releasing baby turtles into the sea, an experience that lands on many bucket lists.
Turtle species that choose to visit this part of Mexico include Leatherback, Black, Hawksbill and Olive Ridley, and they usually lay their eggs between August and December.
There are several hotels and resorts in the area that offer this experience to guests, but visitors can also go to local turtle camps during their stays, two of which are Boca de Tomates Sea Turtle Camp and Marine Turtle Protection Camp.
Releasing baby turtles is an activity for all ages and a great one for families to do together. Not only does it have a positive environmental impact, but it’s unique and is a learning experience for everyone involved.
Sea turtles have been living in the ocean for about 210 million years, and while males never touch solid ground, each female turtle lays around 100 eggs.
