December 09, 2022 5:00 AM ET
Barbados: Where Peace of Mind Meets the Time of Your Life
Barbadian white sands, tropical breezes, palm-fringed beaches and colorful cocktails are likely enough to cure travelers of the winter blues in Barbados but a focus on wellness can bring even more peace of mind.
The growing trend in wellness travel likely means that Barbados is already on many travelers’ radars for its wealth of experiences focused on mind, body and soul.
Visitors can indulge in relaxing spa treatments, rejuvenate the mind with paddle board yoga and indulge in hiking, biking, snorkeling and scuba diving for active adventure.
While many people are happy to just relax on the beach, a wide range of Barbados spa resorts boost relaxation through treatments designed to create an unforgettable experience. From spa retreats to destination day spas, the destination has a number of ways to unwind.
A vibrant leisure infrastructure has sprung up in Barbados, catering to the wealth of visitors seeking out its laidback environment with luxury meditation retreats and some of the best yoga resorts in the Caribbean. The natural beauty and the range of choices for visitors make it easy to get in touch with your inner calm.
Barbados has been a center for wellness travel as far back as 1751, with George Washington seeking treatment on the island for his ailing half-brother. Visitors can take advantage of facilities such as the Natural Medical Centre, Natural Energy Centre and more, which offer soothing massage therapies rooted in natural elements.
So when the bustle of the city becomes too much to handle, Barbados is where to restore your peace of mind.
