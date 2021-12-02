Trump International Beach Resort Blog | December 02, 2021 12:32 PM ET
Beach Vibes To Start the New Year
There are all different ways to celebrate the new year, but why not spend it on the sunny beaches of Miami? For travelers looking for a chill vibe to start 2022, Trump International Beach Resort hosts a perfect beachside party.
The Fourth Annual Gili’s Beach Bash brings together locals and guests for a night of music, fun and food under the Florida night sky.
Local DJ music and the sound of the surf combine for a unique party atmosphere in the outdoor restaurant and bar space. Happy hour drink prices are on from the time the party starts at 8:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., but the party continues into the new year.
The resort food and beverage team presents casual food stations and dessert tables throughout the night. Fire pits and s’mores, along with kids activities make the evening fun for all ages.
Reservations are required for the party and the event has sold out every year. For additional details and reservations, visit the resort’s event calendar at www.trumpmiami.com/experience.
