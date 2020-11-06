Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | November 06, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Become an Ecotourist With Sandos Hotels & Resorts
One of the best things about going to a resort is sitting outside and enjoying the beautiful scenery around you, whether that be at an outdoor restaurant, on the balcony of your hotel suite or sitting on the beach. The outdoors is an important factor when choosing the best vacation for you and your family.
Ecotourism is a new way to discover the great outdoors and reconnect with nature. It’s a sustainable way of traveling that helps conserve the natural resources and species of your vacation destination, and in turn helps promote more sustainable tourism development.
The Sandos Hotels & Resorts properties in Mexico are some of the best places to practice ecotourism. Playa del Carmen’s Sandos Caracol Resort is the first all-inclusive hotel that preserves the biosphere around the property, and it promotes its long-term conservation by employing local guides and biologists to take care of the area.
It’s a great spot to watch the monarch butterfly migrations, along with howler monkeys, spider monkeys and beautiful birds that are native to the area and live on-property.
Interested in swimming with the biggest sharks on Earth? At Sandos’ three Riviera Maya resorts, you can swim with whale sharks, plant trees and watch a sea turtle hatch. Kayaking, cycling and other physical activities are perfect ways to spot the native wildlife, too.
At Sandos Finisterra in Los Cabos, you can experience the wonders of the Pacific Ocean. Spot sea lions resting on the rocks or go on a whale-watching tour and discover the enormous humpback whales up close and personal.
