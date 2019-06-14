Experiencias Xcaret Blog | June 14, 2019 10:15 AM ET
Become One With Nature on a Xenotes Tour
During a visit to Cancun or Riviera Maya, it may sound good to simply relax on a lounge chair next to the pool. However, when you’ve had enough of this and are looking for something a bit more exciting to do, consider taking a Xenotes Tour.
This Experiencias Xcaret excursion allows visitors to experience four different types of cenotes. There are several activities included on this tour. For example, guests can rappel into a cavern cenote surrounded by million-year-old rock formations. They’ll also be able to zip line over a different cenote.
Another part of the tour involves kayaking and swimming through the more open cenotes to witness the beautiful underground gardens and vegetation along the sides of the rock. The refreshing water is unlike anything else.
The tour includes round trip transportation, a certified guide, a jungle picnic with both cold and hot beverages and all the equipment needed for the activities. The minimum age for this tour is six years old.
It’s a wonderful tour for those travelers who want to explore the jungle and become one with nature during their visit to Mexico.
